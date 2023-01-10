The 16 Sheffield streets included in this list are where the highest number of public order offences, a crime category which includes violent disorder, affray and rioting, were reported in November 2022.

The data used in this list is from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – and covers the most recent available figures for South Yorkshire Police, which are for November 2022.

The Star has compared the figures from Sheffield’s four policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list of the 16 worst streets in the city for public order offences in November 2022.

Legal guidance from the Crown Prosecution Service states that public offences is a category of crime which includes the following: affray; violent disorder and rioting.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The information used here is correct at the time of publication on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

1. On or near East Parade, Sheffield city centre: 5 reports of public order offences The second-highest number of reports of public order offences in Sheffield in November 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near High Street, Sheffield city centre, with 5

2. On or near High Street, Sheffield city centre: 5 reports of public order offences The fourth-highest number of reports of public order offences in Sheffield in November 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near High Street, Sheffield city centre, with 5.

3. On or near Leopold Street, Sheffield city centre: 5 reports of public order offences The fourth-highest number of reports of public order offences in Sheffield in November 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Leopold Street, Sheffield city centre , with 5

4. On or near Smilter Lane near Granville Street, Sheffield city centre: 4 reports of public order offences The fifth-highest number of reports of public order offences in Sheffield in November 2022 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Granville Street, Sheffield city centre, with 4