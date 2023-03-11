The hunt is continuing for the culprit who shot a 15-year-old boy on a Sheffield street this week.

The boy was taken to hospital after being shot in his leg Teynham Road, Shirecliffe, just before 7.15pm on Wednesday. Police said he was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition the following day, but no further updates have been provided.

It is understood that no arrests have yet been made over the shooting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police chiefs ordered extra police patrols in the area after the gun attack, with Detective Inspector Chris Ronayne saying: “I know incidents like this are a great cause of concern, especially given the age of the boy involved.”

A boy, aged 15, was shot in his leg in the incident at Teynham Road, near Shirecliffe, earlier this week

He is keen for motorists in the Shirecliffe area on Wednesday night to get in touch if they have dashcams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad