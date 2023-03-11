The boy was taken to hospital after being shot in his leg Teynham Road, Shirecliffe, just before 7.15pm on Wednesday. Police said he was taken to hospital and was in a stable condition the following day, but no further updates have been provided.
It is understood that no arrests have yet been made over the shooting.
Police chiefs ordered extra police patrols in the area after the gun attack, with Detective Inspector Chris Ronayne saying: “I know incidents like this are a great cause of concern, especially given the age of the boy involved.”
He is keen for motorists in the Shirecliffe area on Wednesday night to get in touch if they have dashcams.
Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 886 of March 8. Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously by calling 0800 555111.