New Tesco superstore opens at Sheffield's Kilner Way Retail Park after doomed Jack's outlet is converted
Tesco has opened a new store in Sheffield after converting one of its Jack’s discount branches, which are all closing.
The store at Kilner Way Retail Park, off Halifax Road at Wadsley Bridge, has been converted into a regular Tesco, which is opening today, Tuesday, April 12.
The company announced in January it was axing the Jack’s venture, created less than four years ago to win back shoppers from Aldi and Lidl.
It had ambitious expansion plans but ultimately opened just 13 shops.
Six are being converted into Tesco superstores, while the remaining seven will be shut permanently, with the loss of about 130 jobs.
Jack’s employees at the shops being converted will automatically be offered new in-store roles, while Tesco said it would also be recruiting extra staff for the new superstores.
Kilner Way Retail Park also boasts an Argos, Costa, Dunelm, JD Gym, Poundland, TKMaxx, Home Bargains, Halfords and Pets at Home.