Tesco Rotherham: Video of violence at supermarket car park circulates online and police issue warning
Police have issued a warning relating to a video, which has been shared widely on social media following the incident.
A man has been hospitalised with serious injuries, following an incident in the car park of a Rotherham supermarket.
The incident took place at around 7.50pm last night (Monday, November 6, 2023) in the car park of Tesco on Drummond Street, near Rotherham town centre, where it is reported that a man was assaulted.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the man suffered serious injuries during the course of the incident, and is currently receiving treatment in hospital.
Two people - a 36-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman - have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent in connection with the incident, and remain in police custody this afternoon (Tuesday, November 7, 2023).
Officers are now appealing for anyone with information or who may have witnessed the assault, to come forward.
Detective Sergeant Chris Byne, the officer in charge of this case, said: "We are aware of a video circulating on social media following this incident.
"Please remember that the sharing of this video could hinder any future court proceedings in relation to this reported assault and therefore we ask anyone who has information that could help us with our investigation to share this directly with us, rather than sharing it on social media."
You can pass information to police via their online live chat, online portal or by calling 101.
You can access their online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/
Please quote incident number 935 of November 6, 2023 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers.
Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org