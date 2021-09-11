Terrifying improvised weapon made by drug farmers in Sheffield
A terrifying improvised weapon has been found stashed at a drugs farm in Sheffield.
Police discovered a carving knife attached to a pole at a cannabis grow in Walkley.
In nearby Hillsborough, meanwhile, officers uncovered another cannabis farm after neighbouring residents reported the smell ‘permeating in the whole street’.
Police seized 54 cannabis plants this week, along with a ‘significant quantity’ of growing equipment which was still in boxes, at the property on Meredith Road.
"This was intercepted before it became a very significant cannabis grow. Not now thanks to the team and a proud community,” said Sergeant Simon Kirkham, of the Walkley and Hillsborough neighbourhood policing team.
Police also revealed in their latest update how some of the reusable items taken from cannabis grows is donated for use at allotments in the area.
And they told how officers had been cracking down on anti-social behaviour in the Wisewood area, where a number of key suspects had been identified and home visits were taking place.