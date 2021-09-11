Terrifying improvised weapon made by drug farmers in Sheffield

Police discovered a carving knife attached to a pole at a cannabis grow in Walkley.

In nearby Hillsborough, meanwhile, officers uncovered another cannabis farm after neighbouring residents reported the smell ‘permeating in the whole street’.

Police discovered the improvised weapon at a cannabis farm in Walkley, Sheffield

Police seized 54 cannabis plants this week, along with a ‘significant quantity’ of growing equipment which was still in boxes, at the property on Meredith Road.

"This was intercepted before it became a very significant cannabis grow. Not now thanks to the team and a proud community,” said Sergeant Simon Kirkham, of the Walkley and Hillsborough neighbourhood policing team.

Police also revealed in their latest update how some of the reusable items taken from cannabis grows is donated for use at allotments in the area.