Ten percent of sexual offences involving children took place in schools and colleges in South Yorkshire last year

A report to Dr Alan Billings, South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner states that from May 2021 to April 2022, on average 10 per cent of offences occurred within schools and colleges.

From April to June 2022 the number of children recorded as victims of crime has risen to 780 from 618 the previous quarter across South Yorkshire.

More than 65 per cent of those crime were recorded as violence against the person, which includes crimes such as harassment, common assault, actual bodily harm and grievous bodily harm.

The second most reported crime type against children was sexual offences at 15.5 percent, and 950 online sexual offences involving children were identified force wide between May 2021 to April 2022.

The report adds that the largest percentage of victims were 12-13 years old, female and White British, and the largest percentage of suspects were 10-14 years old, male and White British.

“To help further tackle the threat in relation to schools and colleges, the Barnsley Safeguarding Children Partnership will establish a new sub-group to specifically focus on the priority of online offending including bullying, harassment and stalking,” adds the report.