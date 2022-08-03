Have your say on crime and anti-social behaviour in Barnsley

Led by the Safer Barnsley Partnership Board, the survey will help the partnership tackle local issues, shape future plans.

The survey will help to plan the next set of priorities that the partnership will focus on.

The Safer Barnsley Partnership Board is a joint partnership between Barnsley Council, South Yorkshire Police, South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, National Probation Trust, South West Yorkshire Partnership NHS Foundation Trust and Barnsley Clinical Commissioning Group.

They work with housing associations, local businesses and voluntary and community organisations to help people feel safe.

The is the statutory partnership responsible for tackling crime and disorder, protecting vulnerable people and reducing reoffending.

Councillor Wendy Cain, support member for public health and communities, said: “As we continue to work to make Barnsley a safer place for everyone, hearing from those who live in, work in, and visit the borough helps us to understand how people feel and how we can best shape our priorities.

“I really encourage everyone to take a few minutes to fill in the survey and share their views on crime and anti-social behaviour in our borough.”

Fill in the survey and share your thoughts by visiting surveys.barnsley.gov.uk/s/V0CGC3/.