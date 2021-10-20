Police tracking down man who ‘touched himself inappropriately’ in front of teenager at Sheffield station
Police are looking for a man who sexually harassed a teenager at Sheffield railway station in the early hours of last Wednesday.
On October 13, just after 1am, the victim was waiting for a taxi outside the station when a man approached her with his hands down his jogging bottoms.
He then touched himself inappropriately under his jogging bottoms in front of the victim who then got in a taxi to get away from him.
British Transport Police have released CCTV images of the man in connection.
The man appears to be wearing a hat, with a black The North Face jumper and holding a can of drink.
They said: “Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.
“If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100076521.
“Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”