On October 13, just after 1am, the victim was waiting for a taxi outside the station when a man approached her with his hands down his jogging bottoms.

He then touched himself inappropriately under his jogging bottoms in front of the victim who then got in a taxi to get away from him.

British Transport Police have released CCTV images of the man in connection.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A teenager was waiting for a taxi outside Sheffield train station when a man approached her with his hands down his jogging bottoms.

The man appears to be wearing a hat, with a black The North Face jumper and holding a can of drink.

They said: “Officers believe the man in the CCTV images may have information which could help their investigation.

“If you recognise him, or have any information, please contact BTP by texting 61016 or calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 2100076521.