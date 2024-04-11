Sheffield crime 2024: The six worst streets for burglaries in city

The six worst Sheffield streets for reported burglaries are pictured here.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 11th Apr 2024, 05:00 BST

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the six worst streets in the city for burglary in February 2024.

The figures have been compiled based on reports of burglary made in Sheffield’s four policing districts – Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The Police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

To report a crime, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101. In an emergency, call 999.

1. Sheffield burglaries

2. On or near Whirlowdale Crescent, Millhouses: 4 reports of burglary

3. On or near Tylney Road, Norfolk Park: 3 reports of burglary

4. On or near Toftwood Road, Crookes: 3 reports of burglary

