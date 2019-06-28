Teens charged over armed raid at Sheffield supermarket in which staff were threatened with sword
Two teenagers have been charged over an armed raid at a Sheffield supermarket in which a sword was brandished
By Claire Lewis
Friday, 28 June, 2019, 11:22
The suspects, aged 15 and 19, were charged after a robbery at Sainsbury’s Local, Bradway Road, Bradway, at 9.30pm on Sunday, June 23.
During the raid a member of staff was threatened with a sword.
One robber entered the store and took the cash from the till while another waited outside.
Bradley Hickman, 19, of Edmund Close, Lowedges, has been charged with robbery and possession of a bladed article.
A 15-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with robbery.