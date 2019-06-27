Police granted extra powers in wake of Doncaster stabbing
Police in Doncaster have been granted extra powers to prevent serious violence, in the wake of a stabbing.
A section 60 order has been put in place, enabling officers to stop and search people in the Edlington area.
The extra powers, which took effect at 4pm today and will remain in place until midnight tonight, were approved after a man was stabbed in the arm last Friday.
Chief Inspector Shaun Morley, district commander for Doncaster, said: “The use of these powers is designed to keep our communities safe and to prevent incidents of violence from occurring, as well as deterring people from carrying weapons…
“Under the order, officers will be able to stop and search anyone in the area, as well as anyone who they think could be carrying a weapon.
“On the back of recent incidents, we want to send out a strong and clear message that violence will not be tolerated under any circumstances and we will utilise every opportunity we have to ensure our local communities feel safe and are safe where they live.
“We also want to discourage people from carrying weapons and anyone found to be carrying a weapon can expect to be arrested and brought into custody.”
Section 60 orders, which are used to prevent serious violence, give officers the right to search people within a defined area and time frame.
The stabbing took place in Duke’s Crescent, Edlington, just before 11.40pm last Friday.
The victim, who was 26 at the time of the attack but has since turned 27, was taken to hospital before being discharged with what police described as ‘life-changing’ injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1,049 of June 21.