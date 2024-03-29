Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A group of boys were robbed at knifepoint on their way home from a shopping trip in Sheffield.

The friends had been to a shopping centre to spend their birthday money and were on their way home when they were followed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A police dog was deployed to search for a group of teens involved in a street robbery in Sheffield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said the boys were ambushed on Tyler Street, Wincobank. Cash left over from their shopping trip was stolen.

The robbery was reported and a police dog was deployed to the area.

South Yorkshire Police said: "Police Dog Chase turned his paw to detaining four teenagers after it was alleged they robbed a group of boys in Sheffield.

"Last week on Friday, March 22 we received a call informing us that a group of friends had been robbed at knife point after visiting a shopping centre to spend their birthday money

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is reported that the boys were followed and approached by the teenagers on Tyler Street.

"Alleged to have been brandishing a weapon to scare the boys, the group took cash from their victims.

"After fleeing, our dog unit deployed to the scene."