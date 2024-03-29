Teens arrested after boys are robbed on way home from spending birthday money at Sheffield shopping centre
A group of boys were robbed at knifepoint on their way home from a shopping trip in Sheffield.
The friends had been to a shopping centre to spend their birthday money and were on their way home when they were followed.
South Yorkshire Police said the boys were ambushed on Tyler Street, Wincobank. Cash left over from their shopping trip was stolen.
The robbery was reported and a police dog was deployed to the area.
South Yorkshire Police said: "Police Dog Chase turned his paw to detaining four teenagers after it was alleged they robbed a group of boys in Sheffield.
"Last week on Friday, March 22 we received a call informing us that a group of friends had been robbed at knife point after visiting a shopping centre to spend their birthday money
"Alleged to have been brandishing a weapon to scare the boys, the group took cash from their victims.
"After fleeing, our dog unit deployed to the scene."
Three 16-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested on suspicion of robbery. They have since been released on police bail while enquiries continue.