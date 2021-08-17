Teenagers robbed at knife-point in Sheffield, as police issue CCTV appeal
Police have appealed for witnesses after two teenagers were robbed at knife-point in Sheffield during the early hours of this morning.
It is reported that at around 4am on Tuesday, July 17, the victims, two 18-year-old men, were walking on Barber Road in Crookesmoor when they were approached by an unknown man who demanded they hand over their money and belongings.
The man then assaulted one of the victims and threatened him with a knife before stealing his watch from his wrist.
The police have now released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection to the robbery.
They said in a statement: “Since the incident, officers have carried out extensive enquiries. However, they now want to speak to the man in the CCTV image, as they believe he may be able to assist with enquiries.
"Do you recognise him?”
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting crime incident number 168 of July 17.