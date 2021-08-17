Mentally-ill man may stay in care for life after shattering victim's cheekbone in Sheffield

Marcus Williams, aged 37, punched a fellow patient so hard in the face at Forest Lodge secure unit hospital, on Forest Close, Worrall, Sheffield, that his victim’s cheekbone was fractured in three places, Sheffield Crown Court heard yesterday, Monday, August 16.

Robert Sheldon, prosecuting, said Williams, formerly of Forest Lodge, punched the man who fell to the floor and needed to have a metal plate fitted to realign the broken bone. The victim stated he now suffers with vertigo.

Judge Jeremy Richardson QC said: “He punched a fellow-patient in the face for no reason whatsoever. He fractured the cheekbone of his fellow patient in three places.”

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a mentally-ill thug who shattered a man's cheekbone in Sheffield may have to be detained in care indefinitely.

Williams pleaded guilty to causing wounding after the attack in March, 2020.

Sarah Cunnane, defending, said the offence was directly related to Williams’ mental disorder.

Medical evidence indicated Williams, who suffers with a schizoaffective disorder, has displayed high-risk behaviours while in the community and in hospital.

The court heard these have included throwing hot water at staff, assaulting and threatening others, sexually-disinhibited behaviour and illicit drug-use as well as dealing drugs.

Judge Richardson said: “It seems to me he poses enormous dangers to the general public and to others as a result of his mental disorder which may only be characterised as severe.”

He added: “The future is bleak. It is very sad that it is so bleak, but bleak it is.”

Judge Richardson said: “Having regard to the nature of this defendant’s offending, his previous convictions which I have considered with some care, and the risk of him committing further offences, which I regard as almost inevitable unless he is restrained, it is necessary for the protection of the public from serious harm that he shall be subject to special restrictions.”

He ordered Williams be detained indefinitely at Stockton Hall hospital secure unit, in York, under Section 37 of the Mental Health Act, along with a Section 41 restriction order meaning his release and any conditions would have to be approved by the Secretary of State.