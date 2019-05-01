Three teenagers are wanted by the police over a Wetherspoons pub raid in Sheffield.

CCTV captured the crooks breaking into the Wagon and Horses pub in Chapeltown Sheffield, in the early hours of this morning.

The Wagon and Horses pub in Chapeltown, Sheffield

COURT: Rotherham man snared by paedophile hunting group after posing posed as teenage girl online

A security alarm was activated by the raiders, who were captured on CCTV.

NAMED: Criminals locked up in Sheffield so far this year

They broke a window to gain entry and four bottles of spirits were later found to have been taken.

READ MORE: Successful crackdown on knife crime to be expanded with fresh police teams to target street criminals

No arrests have yet been made.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 120 of May 1.