The incident took place after firearms support officers sighted a silver Peugeot driving along Greenland Road, Greenland at 7.19pm on Friday, August 5.

A police spokesperson said: “The driver is believed to have been inhaling nitrous oxide while in control of the vehicle.

“Officers requested that the driver stop the vehicle, which he failed to do so and a pursuit commenced.

“The driver drove on the wrong side of the road in a bid to escape officers. He was brought to a stop on Broughton Lane by tactical contact with the police vehicle. The suspect attempted to flee the scene on foot but was quickly arrested.