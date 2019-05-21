Duo jailed over Sheffield city centre attack on teen

In the hours preceding the attack on August 7, 2017, defendants Kane Chattoo; Drew Hackett and Malachi Reid had gone to the Corporation nightclub in Milton Street, Sheffield city centre.

The complainant, who was 18-years-old at the time, had also spent the night at Corporation with friends, and after the club closed at 3am, both groups of males headed towards West Street.

The attack took place on West Street in Sheffield city centre

Stephanie Hollis, prosecuting, told Sheffield Crown Court today that the complainant became involved in the disturbance after he saw his friend being set upon by an individual that ‘the prosecution say was Reid’.

Summarising the violence seen in CCTV played to the court, Judge Peter Kelson QC said: “Mr Reid you kicked and punched the victim, and Mr Hackett you then set about aiming kicks [at him]. It seems to me that you were aiming kicks at his head, and he was then knocked to the floor.”

Judge Kelson added that Chattoo, 20, was also involved in the violence inflicted on the complainant, but noted he did not kick him, unlike his two co-accused.

Following the incident, the three defendants fled the scene but were later arrested by police, after officers manage to identify them using CCTV from Corporation as well as the club’s member records.

The complainant was taken to Northern General hospital, where he was treated for the injuries he suffered in the attack, which included a chipped tooth, bruised jaw and a traumatic hyphema - which can also be described as painful bleeding - to his right eye.

Ms Hollis said the traumatic hyphema injury was so serious the complainant had to return to the hospital on three consecutive days to continue treatment, and could result in him ‘suffering from a detached retina at any point’.

Describing the impact the attack continues to have on him, the complainant said in a statement: “The assault has left me feeling anxious and worried about being out in the city centre. Since the incident, I am frightened of anything unexpected, like loud noises.”

He added that he has had to have counselling since the incident and wishes he ‘could go back in time’.

Chattoo; Hackett, 21, and Reid, 24, all pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm at an earlier hearing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Thanks, {{email}} has been added to our newsletter. If this is the first time you have subscribed to emails from JPIMedia Ltd, the publishers of The Star, please check your inbox to verify your email address. Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court was told how when Hackett carried out this assault, he was still under investigation for an attack in Tank nightclub in November 2016, when he inflicted several blows on his victim, including one with a bottle, resulting in a broken nose and a head injury that required 22 stitches.

Hackett, of St Phillip’s Road, Netherthorpe was jailed for 27 months in prison for the Tank assault, and was released from that sentence in January this year.

Reid, Ashberry Road, Upperthorpe has a number of previous convictions, and has been jailed for drugs charges since this offence took place.

Chattoo, of Daniel Hill, Upperthorpe has no previous convictions.

Richard Sheldon, defending Reid, said his best piece of mitigation was the ‘delay’ it has taken for the case to be brought to Crown Court.

“He has matured a lot over that time,” said Mr Sheldon.

Mitigating for Chattoo, Claire Brocklebank, said: “One factor that sets him apart from his co-accused is his lack of previous convictions...the other matter that sets him apart is the fact he was not involved in kicking [the victim].”

James Gould, representing Reid, said: “He was a hot-headed teenager when this offence occurred, and since then he has been to prison and has matured.”

Judge Kelson jailed Reid and Hackett for 12 months each.

He sentenced Chattoo to 12 months in prison, suspended for 12 months, and to 150 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Kelson said the fact Chattoo was not involved in kicking the complainant, and his lack of previous convictions, meant he was able to suspend his prison sentence.