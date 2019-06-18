Taser failed to make contact with man now on the run after police chase crash in Sheffield
A man on the run after a crash during a police chase in Sheffield was not hit by a Taser dart despite the device being fired.
South Yorkshire Police said yesterday that a Taser was deployed towards the driver of a car involved in a police pursuit in Sheffield on Saturday night.
It was fired after the driver was alleged to have assaulted an officer who went to assist him following a collision on Southey Avenue, Southey.
He was behind the wheel of a Skoda, which had been followed from Shirecliffe Road, Parson Cross, and crashed into two stationary vehicles.
South Yorkshire Police said the pursuit of the Skoda was mounted ‘due to concerns over the manner of driving’.
The force said a Taser device was deployed ‘but was unsuccessful’ and the driver fled.
He has been named as 27-year-old Sam Inkles and officers believe he may have suffered a head injury during the incident.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,035 of June 15.
Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.