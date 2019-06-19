Missing ex-Doncaster football club chairman found safe
A well known former Doncaster football club chairman who was reported missing from home has been found safe.
By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 19 June, 2019, 12:05
Carl Stokes, aged 57, who was the chairman of Rossington Main Football Club for 12 years until he stepped down in January, vanished overnight on Sunday into Monday after last being seen in woodland near to Stripe Road, Rossington, at 1.10am yesterday.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Read More
Read MoreArmed police involved in arrest of man in Sheffield city centre hotel over fears he had a knife