Friends and family of the 21-year-old, named locally as Lewis Bagshaw, were seen in floods of tears on Piper Crescent, Southey, this morning.

A total of five houses remain crdoned off on the street and a single bouquet of flowers have ben left outside one of the properties.

Police cordon on Piper Crescent, Southey.

Emergency services were called to Piper Crescent at around 10.15pm on Sunday after the murder victim desperately knocked on doors on the street seeking help after being stabbed.

One woman, who lives on the street, said: “All I know is that he wasn’t actually stabbed on the street but that he was trying to get help.

“I'd just come back from Tramlines and just saw all the police.”

Police said they were still trying to establish where the actual stabbing took place.

After alerting residents on Piper Crescent, the victim was taken to hospital but died of his injuries later.

He is the first stabbing victim to die in Sheffield this year after eight people were fatally stabbed in the city in 2018.

Dozens have also paid tribute to Mr Bagshaw, who was known as ‘Baggy’ online.

Josh Kerrigan said: “RIP, taken to soon.”

Andy Jayne Barrott Hartley said: “Fly safe such a tragic end to a life thinking of your family.”

Charlie Williamson said: “RIP Lewis so sorry for your loss you will be missed by many.”

Stephen Foster said: “RIP Baggy. Fly safe. Thoughts are with family and friends.”

Det Chief Insp Jade Brice, investigating, said: “Enquiries are underway to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the incident and where it occurred.

“A cordon remains in place around the area as a team of detectives and forensic officers carry out enquiries and speak to residents.

“Local neighbourhood officers will also be in the area today, for your reassurance, and to speak to should you have any concerns.

“I am keen to hear from anyone who was in the area last night, who saw or heard anything suspicious.”

Anyone with any information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 55511, quoting incident number 1085 of July 21.