A sword and combat knife were seized near Sheffield by police investigating attempted car thefts, who arrested teenage suspects

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 5th Jan 2024, 13:29 GMT
A sword and a combat knife were found in a car by police who arrested five teenagers as they investigated attempted Ford car thefts near Sheffield.

The arrests came after South Yorkshire Police traffic officers had spotted a spree of attempted thefts of Ford vehicles across Sheffield and Rotherham, in the early hours of Wednesday morning (January 3).

After some investigative work, officers believed it was the same car and occupants targeting homes.

File picture shows a South Yorkshire Police car

Out on patrol in search for the vehicle, two cars travelling in convoy failed to stop for officers and narrowly missed an officer in her car while travelling at high speeds. The pursuits came to an end when the vehicles collided and the suspects fled from the scene.

Checks on the vehicle showed they had both just been stolen from a burglary overnight in Rotherham, say police.

With the offenders on foot and attempting to escape, dog handlers supported and tracked their scent, heading back towards the Operational Support Unit on Letsby Avenue, near Sheffield Parkway

What police described as a 'suspicious vehicle' was then seen, believed to be collecting the suspects.

Acting Sergeant Sophie Minto said: “Officers trained in tactical pursuit quickly contained the car and brought it to a stop.

“Five teenagers aged 16, 17, 17, 18 and 19 were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

"As we searched the vehicle, we located various offensive weapons including a combat knife and sword. These were found alongside various tools that we suspected had been, or could be used for theft and burglary offences (for going equipped), as well as a small quantity of Class B controlled drugs.

“These finds led to further arrests for going equipped to steal and driving while unfit through drugs.”

The three juveniles and two men were detained overnight whilst enquiries continued by officers from Rotherham CID. They have all since been released on police bail.

