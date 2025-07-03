Police are still at a scene and a road closure is in place after armed officers were called to Dinnington last night.

Police were called to Swinston Hill Road, Dinnington, at around 7.13pm last night (July 2) over reports of a group of men fighting with weapons.

Pictures show the scene of an alleged shooting in Rotherham. | Dean Atkins

Armed police arrested two men, aged 67 and 20, on suspicion of possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

One of these men was also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A further two men, both aged 21, were arrested on suspicion of affray. All four men remain in police custody.

Police officers block off Swinston Hill Road in Dinnington as investigations continue | National World

Now, pictures captured by The Star show the scene this afternoon (July 3) as multiple officers remain at the scene where the incident is said to have taken place.

At least two police cars were spotted today, and police tape is stretched across the road with a cordon in place.

A road closed signs is also being used to block the residential street.

Detective Inspector Claire Moss, from the Armed Crime Team, said: “Using a firearm as a weapon will not be tolerated within South Yorkshire, and a team of detectives are working at pace to ensure that those responsible for posing this risk our communities are held responsible.

Multiple officers and cars remain at the scene in the day after the incident was reported. | Dean Atkins

“From CCTV enquiries we know that there were people driving through the area, and we are urging those with dashcam or footage of the disorder to get in touch.

“Even if you believe your information to be small and insignificant, it could be vital to our investigation and securing evidence.”

Anyone with information or footage that could help officers is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 874 of July 2, 2025.