An MP has urged residents to come out of their homes and talk to him about safety after an aggravated burglary and assault in a Rotherham village.

Jake Richards is holding a street surgery in Swallownest on Friday morning to discuss how to “ensure our community remains safe.”

In a letter to residents seen by The Star, the MP for Rother Valley said he was “very troubled” to hear about the “deeply concerning” incident.

Rother Valley MP Jake Richards has called a meeting over a "deeply concerning" burglary and assault on Mason Avenue, Swallownest. | SYP/Google/Jake Richards

Police attended Mason Avenue at 7.20pm on Saturday, February 22 following reports of a burglary and assault.

A 59-year-old man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after three men reportedly gained entry to a property.

Mr Richards wrote: “I know that incidents like this can cause concern in the community, and I want to reassure you that I take the safety and wellbeing of residents extremely seriously.”

The street surgery is at 10:30am on Friday February 28 at the corner of Mason Avenue and Aughton Lane.

Police are appealing for information about the attack. Call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 777 of February 22.