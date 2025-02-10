A Sheffield waste firm boss who had workers sorting through skips stacked on the pavement outside his business premises has appeared in court and received a suspended prison sentence.

Jamie White was found guilty of multiple breaches of health and safety law.

Following an investigation and subsequent prosecution by the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), White, the director of M White (Skips) Limited, was given an eight month custodial sentence, suspended for a period of 12 months. His company was fined £65,000.

Both White and his company appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on January 23, 2025, to be sentenced - the same court where they had been found guilty of several charges brought by the HSE following a five day trial in October last year.

Jamie White allowed overflowing skips to build up outside at M White (Skips) Ltd on Worthing Road, Attercliffe. | HSE

The court heard that HSE inspectors visited the company’s site on Worthing Road in the Attercliffe area of Sheffield, on August 8, 2022, after receiving multiple reports of poor conditions both there and along the public highway.

When inspectors arrived, they found skips loaded with waste material stacked along the public highway and piles of other waste preventing workers from safely moving around the site, as well as blocking access to welfare facilities, including the staff toilets.

Immediate action was taken by HSE, with prohibition notices being issued preventing any further stacking of the already loaded skips. However, a follow-up visit less than a month later found no improvements had been made – as well as evidence the enforcement action had been ignored.

Rubbish on the site blocked access to the toilets at M White (Skips) Ltd. | HSE

Subsequent enquiries found the company did not hold Employers’ Liability (Compulsory Insurance), a legal requirement for employers. Further prohibition notices were served, including the prevention of hand sorting of waste materials from skips on the public pavement due to risks to members of public trying to walk past.

The subsequent HSE investigation found there had been a steep decline in general health and safety standards at the firm, giving rise to significant risk to employees and members of the public.

M White (Skips) Limited, of Worthing Road, Attercliffe, Sheffield, was found guilty to non-compliance with three prohibition notices and to breaches of the Health and Safety at Work Act and the the Employers’ Liability (Compulsory Insurance) Act.

The company was fined £65,000.

Jamie White, of Blonk Street, Sheffield, director of the company when HSE visited, was found guilty of non-compliance with two prohibition notices and to breaches of the Health and Safety at Work Act and the Employers’ Liability (Compulsory Insurance) Act 1969.

He was given an eight month custodial sentence, suspended for 12 months, and must complete 150 hours of unpaid work. He was also disqualified as a company director for a period of three years.

HSE inspector Laura Hunter said Jamie White was “fully aware” of the poor conditions on the site.

“Full skips were deposited and stored on the public highway, with employees later needing to use the street to sort through waste materials when the site became inaccessible.

“By law, employers are required to insure against liability for injury or disease to their employees arising out of their employment - it is compulsory insurance. Mr White failed to arrange for his company to obtain it for his workers, despite HSE serving an enforcement notice legally requiring him to do so.

“Companies should ensure that they understand and follow health and safety laws and guidance and act responsibly to protect both their employees and the public from the activities under their control.”