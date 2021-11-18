Officers say there was an early hours disturbance in the chain’s Aldwarke Lane branch.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises the man pictured in these images to get in contact.

Police want to speak to this man in connection with a suspected racist assault at McDonalds, Aldwarke Lane, Rotherham

“Rotherham officers want to speak to him in connection with an alleged racially aggravated assault that happened at the McDonalds restaurant on Aldwarke Lane at 1.33am on Saturday, 9 October.

“There was a disturbance in the restaurant and a man was the victim of racist remarks.

“The man officers want to speak to in connection with the incident is described as white, aged in his late 30s, being 5ft 9ins tall and with short black hair. He had tattoos on his arms.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or recognises the man pictured is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number 72 of Saturday October 9.