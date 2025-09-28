A robbery suspect ‘attacked police’ after South Yorkshire officers arrested him within minutes of an alleged incident

The suspect was arrested after officers reacted quickly to get the the scene of the reported robbery with minutes of a 999 call, just outside Doncaster city centre.

South Yorkshire police said it sent officers to Penistone Street, near Broxholme Lane, after a man was reportedly threatened and told to hand over money he had just withdrawn from an ATM.

Police were sent to Penistone Street, Doncaster. Photo: Google | Google

They said the victim defended himself and managed to retrieve the money before attempting to flee the scene.

When they got there, police spoke to both people, with the suspect of the robbery claiming that he was the victim.

CCTV checks conducted at the scene by an officer allowed them to pinpoint the location of the offence and arrest the man who was wrongly claiming to be the victim. The man, aged 37, was taken into custody on suspicion of robbery.

While being transported to custody, the man assaulted a custody sergeant by headbutting her. She was uninjured and the man was further arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

Doncaster Response Inspector Adam Wood said: "Officers responded quickly to this incident which came in as a result of a 999 call from a witness.

"Thorough and swift checks enabled an officer at the scene to establish the correct chain of events and arrest the perpetrator after he initially claimed he was the victim of the offence.

"Personal robberies can have a devastating and long-lasting impact on victims and we will not tolerate the actions of those who seek to commit these offences and inflict violence in our communities.

"Assaults on our officers is also completely unacceptable. They put themselves in harm's way to keep others safe and they do not deserve to be violently attacked during the course of their jobs.

"The officer has received appropriate support and as per our Operation Hampshire protocols, we will continue to take assaults on our officers and staff extremely seriously as these should never be considered as just 'part of the job'."