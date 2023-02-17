News you can trust since 1887
Stradbroke Road: Man punched from behind and assaulted on ground in Sheffield robbery, as police issue appeal

A man was punched from behind by a robber before being assaulted as he lay on the ground in Sheffield.

By Robert Cumber
2 minutes ago
Updated 17th Feb 2023, 7:22pm

The 58-year-old was attacked on Stradbroke Road, where police said they were called to a report of a robbery on Saturday, January 28, at around 9pm. He was punched and fell to the ground, where the assault continued, before his wallet and phones were taken. He sustained minor head injuries in the attack.

Officers have now released these CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to following the robbery. Anyone who recognises the woman pictured is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1026 of January 28, or to contact the force using its online portal. You can also call Crimestoppers, free and anonymously on 0800 555 111, or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Police want to speak to the woman pictured in these CCTV images in connection with a robbery on Stradbroke Road, Sheffield, on January 28