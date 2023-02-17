A man was punched from behind by a robber before being assaulted as he lay on the ground in Sheffield.

The 58-year-old was attacked on Stradbroke Road, where police said they were called to a report of a robbery on Saturday, January 28, at around 9pm. He was punched and fell to the ground, where the assault continued, before his wallet and phones were taken. He sustained minor head injuries in the attack.

Officers have now released these CCTV images of a woman they would like to speak to following the robbery. Anyone who recognises the woman pictured is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 1026 of January 28, or to contact the force using its online portal. You can also call Crimestoppers, free and anonymously on 0800 555 111, or visit www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police have also issued an appeal following a report of indecent exposure in South Yorkshire.