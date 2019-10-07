Stolen Transit vans located in Sheffield and Doncaster
Police swooped to stop thieves who stole two Transit vans.
One was stolen from Nottinghamshire and later found in Cantley, Doncaster, and the other was discovered in the Arbourthorne area of Sheffield.
Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Operational Support team detailed the incident on Facebook today and added: “Our criminal masterminds had taken the plates off hoping their ruse would fool us.”
The team did not give details about any arrests made.