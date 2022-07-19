Stolen goods valued at £150,000 found during police raid in South Yorkshire

The raid in Rotherham, carried out by British Transport Police and supported by the Joint Unit for Waste Crime, uncovered stolen items including a ride-on lawn mower and a woodchipper worth over £25,000.

Further items stolen from multiple burglaries and thefts across the region were seized and returned making the total goods recovered between £140,000-150,000.

BTP Superintendent Mark Cleland said: “Our approach to tackling metal crime in the waste industry has been to work with enforcement and national infrastructure partners to disrupt crime and identify those who use the waste industry to move stolen property.

“In the last 18 months using this approach we have made hundreds of arrests and recovered thousands of items of stolen property.

“The waste sector is key to keeping the country running and we continue to support those who run legitimate businesses. For everyone else, we’re looking at you, we’ll continue to make arrests, seize criminal assets and shut down illegal operations.”

In a second raid in North Lincolnshire, a stolen industrial cleaner was recovered worth £4,500.

Phil Davies, Head Joint Unit for Waste Crime, said: “This operation again displays our ongoing commitment to bring together the skills, capabilities and resources of partners to target criminals and their networks.