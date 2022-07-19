Alex Gregory, aged 27, was arrested in January 2020 after a 14-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, disclosed that Gregory had sexually assaulted her.

A police investigation revealed that Gregory had been approaching teenage girls on social media where he would befriend them, before offering them lifts and giving them cigarettes.

Detective Constable Joanne Smithson, from Rotherham’s child sexual exploitation team, said: “Gregory’s behaviour was predatory and exploitative – he clearly knew that the girls he was targeting were underage.

“The victim in this case was subjected to sexual abuse after a period of grooming by Gregory, and I commend her bravery for telling someone what happened to her and allowing us to bring this dangerous individual before the courts.”

Gregory, formerly of Lamb Road, Parson Cross, Sheffield, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Monday, July 18 where he was jailed and made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He pleaded guilty to sexual activity with a child under 16 at an earlier hearing.

Those who have concerns about sexual exploitation, contact the national Say Something helpline on 116 000.

You can also call independent charity Crimestoppers where you can give information anonymously via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.