The incident is alleged to have taken place at around 1.10am on Saturday, July 16 as two men were leaving a bar in Manchester Road, Stocksbridge.

Releasing an appeal for information, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “It is reported that an unknown man approached and assaulted them, leaving one 26-year-old man in hospital.

“The second victim received minor injuries.

Do you recognise the man pictured? Police believe he may 'hold vital information' about an assault in Stocksbridge that is alleged to have taken place last month (July 2022)

“Officers believe the individual pictured could hold vital information and are urging him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can pass it on to South Yorkshire Police via their live portal, live chat or by calling 101, quoting incident 88 of July 16, 2022.

You can also access their live portal at: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/