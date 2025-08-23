Steven Gaskell: Prisoner accused of absconding from prison arrested in Sheffield and now faces new charge
Steven Gaskell was just 17 months into his five-year prison sentence for killing Courtney Donnelly when he reportedly left HMP Subdury, the Derbyshire open prison where he was being held, on June 17, 2025.
Gaskell is accused of failing to return and going on the run for more than two months, before being captured in Sheffield on August 15, 2025.
Derbyshire Police have confirmed that Gaskell has been charged with escaping lawful custody.
He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on a date to be fixed.