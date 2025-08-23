Steven Gaskell: Prisoner accused of absconding from prison arrested in Sheffield and now faces new charge

By Sarah Marshall

Crime and court reporter

Published 23rd Aug 2025, 08:40 BST
A one-eyed driver who killed a young mum in a crash caused while he had a broken leg and was high on cannabis was arrested in Sheffield after allegedly absconding from an open prison and going on-the-run for two months.

Steven Gaskell was just 17 months into his five-year prison sentence for killing Courtney Donnelly when he reportedly left HMP Subdury, the Derbyshire open prison where he was being held, on June 17, 2025.

Steven Gaskell. Image: NWplaceholder image
Steven Gaskell. Image: NW

Gaskell is accused of failing to return and going on the run for more than two months, before being captured in Sheffield on August 15, 2025.

Derbyshire Police have confirmed that Gaskell has been charged with escaping lawful custody.

He has been remanded into custody and is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on a date to be fixed.

The 32-year-old was serving a sentence of more than five years when he allegedly absconded.

