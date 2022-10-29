Stephen Smith, aged 63, groomed his victim, a teenage girl who cannot be named for legal reasons, over a two-year period, before he brutally raped her in June 2021. Detective Constable Stuart Gibbons, of South Yorkshire Police, said: “The consequences are unimaginable. He has destroyed an innocent young girl’s life as well as a family.”

He added: “As part of Smith’s grooming, he plied the victim – a young, vulnerable girl – with alcohol and made lewd suggestions. Such was the impact of this prolonged exploitation that the victim sadly tried to commit suicide by taking an overdose of tablets.

“This campaign of abuse culminated in Smith raping the victim. At this point, the victim courageously sought help from a relative who reported the abuse to police.

Stephen Smith has been jailed for 14 years for raping a teenage girl and must spend a minimum of nine years behind bars

“We immediately arrested Smith, who was heavily intoxicated. While in custody and throughout interviews with officers, he refused to admit what he had done and has shown no remorse for his horrific crimes.”

Smith, of the Foxhill area of Sheffield, pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault and assault by penetration, but denied rape when he appeared at Sheffield Crown Court. But during a four-day trial, the jury heard the full extent of Smith’s offending and he was found guilty of rape.

DC Gibbons praised the victim for the bravery she has showed throughout the investigation. He said: “I wish to applaud the victim for the courage she has shown coming forward and throughout this process.

“This was a dreadful crime with horrific effects. Smith preyed on a vulnerable teenager and subjected her to a disgusting ordeal just to satisfy his perversions.

“Then, as he refused to admit raping her, she had to recount the horrific abuse she experienced before a jury. I am pleased that Smith has been convicted and is now behind bars for his appalling actions. I hope the victim can take some closure in knowing her bravery has resulted in justice being served.”