Barburrito Sheffield: Mexican restaurant in Meadowhall told to improve cleanliness of venue and facilities
and live on Freeview channel 276
A restaurant in a Sheffield shopping venue has been told improvements are necessary in its most recent hygiene inspection.
Barburrito, in Meadowhall’s food court - The Oasis - has been given a two-out-of-five hygiene rating score following a visit from environmental health officers.
The health inspectors, from Sheffield City Council, visit food businesses across the city to ensure they are working in line with food hygiene laws. In partnership with the Food Standards Agency, the businesses are then given a rating of between five and zero based on how well they score in three categories at the time of the inspection.
According to FSA, Barburrito was given a score of two on Wednesday, March 20. In two of the key areas, the hygienic food handling and management of food safety, the establishment was told standards were ‘generally satisfactory’.
But for the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building, the inspector noted improvement necessary. This includes having an appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control, to enable good food hygiene.
The council works with food outlets given a rating of two or less to assist them in becoming compliant. They then have the choice to apply for a paid rerating or wait for their next programmed inspection for a review of the score.
Barburrito opened in Meadowhall in 2017. It is rated 4.1 stars on Google, with 426 reviews.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.