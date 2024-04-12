Staniforth Road: Man charged with attempted murder following stabbing of 21-year-old in Darnall
A Sheffield man has appeared in court today (April 12) charged in connection with a stabbing on Staniforth Road, Darnall earlier this week.
Adam Mohammed, aged 28, of Acres Hill Road, appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court earlier today after being charged with attempted murder.
The alleged stabbing took place on Tuesday evening (April 9), leaving a 21-year-old man with multiple stab wounds.
He was taken to hospital and remains there in a serious but stable condition.
Mohammed has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on May 10.