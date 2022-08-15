Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A clip was shared on the Sheffield Online Facebook page on August 12 depicting a shocking scene in Staniforth Road in Darnall.

In the video, a man is shown hammering on a blue scrap collector’s type van using a weapon.

The man is shown smashing the van’s windscreen, both of its windows and its mirrors, before two men run up to him as the video ends.

As of August 15, the clip has been viewed more than 114,000 times.

Now, South Yorkshire Police has confirmed they are appealing for information about the attack.

The incident is being treated as an assault after a man was injured in the attack.

It is reported the incident began when two men approached the victim as he was sat in his vehicle.

A police spokesperson said: “We received a call at 12:43pm on August 12 for reports of a man being assaulted on Staniforth Road in Sheffield.