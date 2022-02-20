Carver Street stabbing: Victim discharged from hospital and suspects released after Sheffield knife attack
A man stabbed in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of yesterday has been discharged from hospital.
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 10:11 am
South Yorkshire Police said his injuries were not deemed to be life threatening or life changing so he was later discharged.
Read More
Read MoreCarver Street: The Sheffield street where there has been a murder, stabbings and...
The 22-year old man arrested in connection with the incident has been bailed whilst enquiries continue, and a second man, 24, has been released under investigation.
Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.