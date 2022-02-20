South Yorkshire Police said his injuries were not deemed to be life threatening or life changing so he was later discharged.

A man stabbed in an attack on Carver Street in Sheffield city centre has been discharged from hospital

The 22-year old man arrested in connection with the incident has been bailed whilst enquiries continue, and a second man, 24, has been released under investigation.