Carver Street stabbing: Victim discharged from hospital and suspects released after Sheffield knife attack

A man stabbed in Sheffield city centre in the early hours of yesterday has been discharged from hospital.

By Claire Lewis
Sunday, 20th February 2022, 10:11 am

The 20-year-old, from Sheffield, was attacked on Carver Street and admitted to hospital.

South Yorkshire Police said his injuries were not deemed to be life threatening or life changing so he was later discharged.

Carver Street: The Sheffield street where there has been a murder, stabbings and...

The 22-year old man arrested in connection with the incident has been bailed whilst enquiries continue, and a second man, 24, has been released under investigation.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.