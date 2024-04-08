St Mary's Gate: Everything known about Sheffield stabbing as boy, 17, fights for life

As police stand guard at the entrances to an underpass, where two teenage boys were stabbed this morning, this is everything known about the knife attack so far:

- Police were alerted to the stabbing in the underpass at St Mary’s Gate at 6.45am today.

- Two boys, both aged 17, were injured in the stabbing.

- They were attacked by two “unknown offenders”.

- One boy suffered stab wounds to his lower back and hands. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a life-threatening condition. The second victim was assaulted with a weapon and suffered minor injuries. He was also been taken to hospital.  

- The crime scene is cordoned off and under police guard.

- It is understood that no arrests have been made.

- Detectives investigating the stabbing want to hear from anyone who can identify those involved.

- Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 165 of April 8, 2024.

 

