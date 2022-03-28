St Leonard’s Day Nursery in Longley posted details of the vandalism on its Facebook page last night to warn parents and carers that it will remain closed today.

A clean-up operation will be carried out today after a number of windows were smashed.

A photograph of two children believed to have been responsible for vandalising St Leonard's Day Nursery in Longley has been shared online (Photo: St Leonard's Day Nursery)

The nursery’s Facebook post reads: “Unfortunately we won't be able to open nursery tomorrow (Monday) as we've had our windows smashed and substantial damage to other parts of nursery.

“We will be calling all parents of children who attend tomorrow to ensure you all receive this message and update everyone as soon as possible with further updates.

“As its late we've sent everyone who attends tomorrow a text message.”