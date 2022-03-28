St Leonard's Day Nursery: Vandalism attack forces closure of Sheffield nursery

A nursery in Sheffield has been forced to close today due to a vandalism attack.

By Claire Lewis
Monday, 28th March 2022, 6:37 am

St Leonard’s Day Nursery in Longley posted details of the vandalism on its Facebook page last night to warn parents and carers that it will remain closed today.

Read More

Read More
South Yorkshire widow describes moment she saw her husband be hit by speeding ca...

A clean-up operation will be carried out today after a number of windows were smashed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A photograph of two children believed to have been responsible for vandalising St Leonard's Day Nursery in Longley has been shared online (Photo: St Leonard's Day Nursery)

MORE: Arbourthorne fire: Woman, 84, in 'critical' condition after being rescued from home on Cradock Road, Sheffield

The nursery’s Facebook post reads: “Unfortunately we won't be able to open nursery tomorrow (Monday) as we've had our windows smashed and substantial damage to other parts of nursery.

“We will be calling all parents of children who attend tomorrow to ensure you all receive this message and update everyone as soon as possible with further updates.

“As its late we've sent everyone who attends tomorrow a text message.”

A photograph has been shared by the nursery of two boys believed to have been responsible for the vandalism attack yesterday.

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101.