St Leonard's Day Nursery: Vandalism attack forces closure of Sheffield nursery
A nursery in Sheffield has been forced to close today due to a vandalism attack.
St Leonard’s Day Nursery in Longley posted details of the vandalism on its Facebook page last night to warn parents and carers that it will remain closed today.
Read More
A clean-up operation will be carried out today after a number of windows were smashed.
MORE: Arbourthorne fire: Woman, 84, in 'critical' condition after being rescued from home on Cradock Road, Sheffield
The nursery’s Facebook post reads: “Unfortunately we won't be able to open nursery tomorrow (Monday) as we've had our windows smashed and substantial damage to other parts of nursery.
“We will be calling all parents of children who attend tomorrow to ensure you all receive this message and update everyone as soon as possible with further updates.
“As its late we've sent everyone who attends tomorrow a text message.”
A photograph has been shared by the nursery of two boys believed to have been responsible for the vandalism attack yesterday.