A video has been widely shared on social media showing students screaming in terror amid reports of trespassers on school grounds armed with knives at Springs Academy, Arbourthorne.

The footage shows at least one youth in a balaclava confronting another youth.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed they have arrested one of two men connected with the incident.

Sheffield Springs Academy head teacher, Mark Shipman, outside the school, where video footage captured students screaming amid reports that a youth was brandishing a knife

A 16-year-old boy from Sheffield has now been arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in custody.

Officers were called to the school on Hurlfield Road at about 3.15pm on February 2 to reports of two men on the grounds with a knife threatening pupils and a member of staff.

Neither of the men, believed to be teenagers aged between 15 and 20 years old, were pupils at the school.

Police say one one of the men was wearing a black coat with the hood up and the other was white with a red coat on and a snood around his face.

The man in the black coat was carrying a knife.

They had left the school premises by about 3.20pm.

SYP is now appealing for anyone with footage of the incident to come forward.

South Yorkshire Police’s Chief Inspector for Neighbourhoods in Sheffield, Sarah Gilmour, said: “We are aware of footage of the alleged incident circulating on social media and are requesting to see it to help us build a complete picture of the alleged incident and what happened."

Anyone with footage record of the incident which could assist with enquiries is asked to email it to [email protected]

Anyone with further information that can assist can call 101 and quote incident number 585 of February 2.

Alternatively, you can stay completely anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers via their website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling their UK Contact Centre on 0800 555 111.