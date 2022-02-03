The mobile phone footage, which has been shared on social media, has been viewed thousands of times.

It was filmed yesterday at Springs Academy, Arbourthorne, and shows at least one youth in a balaclava confronting another youth.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Springs Academy head teacher, Mark Shipman, outside the school, where video footage captured students screaming amid reports that a youth was brandishing a knife

The fracas then spills out onto the pavement outside the school and into the road.

It has been reported by some parents that a teacher at the school intervened in a bid to protect students from the armed youth.

One woman expressed gratitude at the teacher for stepping in.

She told The Star: “A special mention to the teachers who stepped in to protect the children - one of the teachers ran into the path of danger to protect the children even wrestling the youths armed with knives.”

Another said the “bravery” of the teacher who put himself in harm’s way to protect others should be recognised.

A spokesman for Springs Academy stressed the youths involved were not students

He said: “All our students are fine and I am very proud of how each of them dealt with the situation. I am also hugely grateful to staff who quickly intervened and called the police.

“To be clear, the perpetrators of the incident were not students at the school and the police are making very good progress with their investigation. They too have praised how our students responded to the incident.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and have a strong staff presence in the vicinity of the school at the end of the day.”