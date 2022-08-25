Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place at around 9.45pm on Sunday, August 14, as the victim was inside the Monkswood pub on Haugh Road in Rawmarsh, Rotherham, when three men in balaclavas arrived.

Launching a public appeal today (Thursday, August 25), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “The men are reported to have smashed the windows of her car, a silver Astra and began looking through her possessions inside, before entering the pub.

“Once inside, one of the men threatened the victim verbally. It is then alleged the victim attempted to flee the scene but the man assaulted her, causing minor injuries to both her legs, before pulling her outside of the pub by her hair.

SYP has released this CCTV picture of a man they say they are ‘keen to identify’ because they believe ‘he can assist in identifying those responsible’ for theft from a vehicle and the assault of a woman

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“During the altercation the man is also alleged to have taken her black Armani handbag.

As part of the appeal, SYP has released a CCTV picture of a man they say they are ‘keen to identify’ because they believe ‘he can assist in identifying those responsible’.

Do you recognise him?

Anyone who can help, or has any information which could assist police with their enquiries, is asked to please contact the force.

You can do this via their online reporting portal which you can access by visiting: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something or by calling 101, quoting incident number 955 of August 14, 2022.