Launching an appeal this week, South Yorkshire Police said a dead sparrowhawk was found in a plastic bag in a drainage ditch in the Thorne area of Doncaster, close to the canal, on Sunday, April 10.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said the bird of prey is believed to have been killed deliberately.

When the sparrowhawk was discovered by a member of the public, it had been stuck to a bamboo stick with glue.

Investigating officer PC Sarah Barrowcliffe said: “Sparrowhawks are a protected species and it is an offence to harm them.

“This was a shocking act of violence against a beautiful and defenceless bird, and officers are working hard to identify those responsible.

“SYP is committed to the investigation of serious wildlife offences, including the killing of birds of prey.”

The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson added that following an examination of the sparrowhawk, it was determined that the bird had been shot with a pellet gun.

Sparrowhawks are a protected species, under Section 1 of The Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981

The RSPB website states that the penalty for intentionally killing or harming a sparrowhawk is an unlimited fine and/or up to six months’ imprisonment.

If you have any information that can help officers, please call 101, quoting incident number 918 of April 11.