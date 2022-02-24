Anthony Lofthouse, aged 25, of Middlefields Drive, Whiston, Rotherham, struck the victim over the head with a spade after the complainant had been trying to visit a neighbour during a Covid-19 lockdown, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Kristina Goodman, prosecuting, told the hearing on February 24 that witnesses saw the complainant at the gate of the defendant’s home as he was trying to visit a friend but Lofthouse, who was gardening, refused to let him in.

Ms Goodman said the complainant flicked his hands towards Lofthouse who punched him but as the complainant continued to be abusive the defendant hit him over the head with a spade.

Sheffield Crown Court

Judge Rachael Harrison said: “The victim made comments to Anthony that might fall short of threatening but were certainly unpleasant.

"Anthony was abiding by lockdown rules and was gardening and this gentleman wanted to visit someone else near where Anthony lives and Anthony told him that was not allowed because of lockdown.”

Lofthouse, who has one previous conviction for battery, pleaded guilty to inflicting grievous bodily harm after the incident in March, 2021.

The court heard the complainant, who struggled with alcohol problems and had caused difficulties for neighbours, has since died due to unrelated circumstances.

Judge Harrison recognised Lofthouse struggles to cope with difficult social situations due to a personality disorder, learning difficulties and an attention deficit hyper-activity disorder.

She told Lofthouse: “You must not hit people. It does not matter what they say to you. You must walk away from people who are mean to you.

"If you hit anyone again the police will come and take you to the police station. If you hit anyone again you may have to go to prison.”

Judge Harrison sentenced Lofthouse to an 18-month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.