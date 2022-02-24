Sheffield Crown Court heard on February 22 how Joshua Thompson, aged 21, of Rowena Drive, at Thurcroft, Rotherham, was found in Mexborough by police to have been in possession of cocaine and heroin valued at £800.

Laura Marshall, prosecuting, said a police officer spotted Thompson on Schofield Street, Mexborough, leaving one property and entering another before heading to a park with a satchel.

Ms Marshall added: “He was carrying a small, black satchel over his shoulder, arousing the suspicion of the officer that he was involved in supplying drugs.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a South Yorkshire drug-user who became involved in dealing crack-cocaine and heroin to fund his own addiction has narrowly been spared from jail.

The officer searched Thompson who threw an item into the garden of a property on Maple Road, Mexborough, according to Ms Marshall, and police recovered 25 packages of diamorphine – known as heroin – and 50 packages of crack-cocaine as well as a single wrap of crack-cocaine.

Ms Marshall said: “He clearly had an operational function in a chain, but given his age and background there are features which suggest it was a lesser role.”

Thompson pleaded guilty to possessing class A drug diamorphine with intent to supply and to possessing class A drug crack-cocaine with intent to supply after the incident on August 5, 2019.

The court heard while Thompson was on bail he committed an offence of possessing a prohibited weapon and he has been convicted for this matter as well as for failing to comply with a community order.

Francis Edusei, defending, said Thompson was only aged 18 at the time of the drug offences and there has been a significant delay in bringing these matters to a conclusion.

He added that Thompson had committed the drug offences while he was homeless to fund his own drug-use and to help him buy food.

Mr Edusei said Thompson is now on the “straight-and-narrow” and he has a daughter and is expecting a second child with his partner and he is being supported by his family.

Recorder Ashley Serr sentenced Thompson to 24 months of custody suspended for 12 months with 150 hours of unpaid work and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.