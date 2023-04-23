News you can trust since 1887
Southey Green shoplifting: Man jailed for four months for series of Sheffield thefts

A serial shoplifter has been jailed after targeting businesses near his Sheffield home.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 23rd Apr 2023, 10:40 BST
Updated 23rd Apr 2023, 10:40 BST

Donald Palmer, aged 51, appeared before Sheffield magistrates on Wednesday, where he was jailed for four months for the latest offences, having previously been imprisoned for similar offences last year.

Palmer, of Kyle Close, Southey Green, was found guilty of two theft offences which took place in the local area in recent weeks. He was also wanted on a prison recall having been released last month for similar offences.

Palmer was arrested the day before the court case by the South Yorkshire Police Parson Cross neighbourhood team, on Kyle Close, and he was charged and remanded the same day.

Police say they will arrest shoplifters, after a serial shoplifter was been jailed after targeting businesses near his Sheffield home.. File picture shows police cars. PIcture: Frank Reid JPI Media

Neighbourhood officer PC Zed Gulzar said: “We hope that knowing Palmer is now off the streets will provide some reassurance to local businesses who were affected by his repeated offending. We will not tolerate this kind of persistent criminality within our community and will continue to target those who act in this way.”