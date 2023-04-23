Donald Palmer, aged 51, appeared before Sheffield magistrates on Wednesday, where he was jailed for four months for the latest offences, having previously been imprisoned for similar offences last year.

Palmer, of Kyle Close, Southey Green, was found guilty of two theft offences which took place in the local area in recent weeks. He was also wanted on a prison recall having been released last month for similar offences.

Palmer was arrested the day before the court case by the South Yorkshire Police Parson Cross neighbourhood team, on Kyle Close, and he was charged and remanded the same day.

Police say they will arrest shoplifters, after a serial shoplifter was been jailed after targeting businesses near his Sheffield home.. File picture shows police cars. PIcture: Frank Reid JPI Media