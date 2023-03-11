The 10 worst streets in Sheffield for shoplifting revealed
Newly-released crime figures have revealed that the 10 Sheffield streets pictured here were the worst in the city for shoplifting reports.
The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 10 worst streets in the city for shoplifting in January 2023.
The Star has compared the figures from South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East; Sheffield Central and North West; Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West to compile the list. The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.
Six of the 10 streets included in the list are located in the city centre, while two of the other streets are located near to Tesco supermarkets in Upperthorpe and Ecclesall Road.
Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/
In an emergency, please call 999.