Southey Green: One person injured after car crash and brawl on Maynell Road, Sheffield
Police are investigating after a group began fighting and damaging vehicles in a Sheffield neighbourhood, following a car chase that ended in a collision.
The road traffic collision and suspected wounding took place in Maynell Road, Southey Green yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, April 12), leaving one person wounded.
A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 4.30pm, police received reports that cars had been chasing each other before colliding on Meynell Road. It’s then said the occupants began fighting and causing damage to other vehicles.
“The group had left the scene before police arrived but enquiries are now underway to identify and locate those involved.
"It’s believed at least one person has been injured.”
Southey Green Road was closed from Meynell Road to the roundabout with Wordsworth Avenue, following the incident.
Anyone who saw the collision or who can identify those involved is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 631 of April 12.