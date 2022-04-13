The road traffic collision and suspected wounding took place in Maynell Road, Southey Green yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, April 12), leaving one person wounded.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said: “Shortly after 4.30pm, police received reports that cars had been chasing each other before colliding on Meynell Road. It’s then said the occupants began fighting and causing damage to other vehicles.

“The group had left the scene before police arrived but enquiries are now underway to identify and locate those involved.

"It’s believed at least one person has been injured.”

Southey Green Road was closed from Meynell Road to the roundabout with Wordsworth Avenue, following the incident.