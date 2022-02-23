South Yorkshire’s police and crime commissioner has laid out his priorities for the police for the next three years in his police and crime plan.

Dr Alan Billings has set out his blueprint for delivering the future of policing in South Yorkshire, and outlines his vision for tackling child sexual exploitation, rural crime and anti-social behaviour, amongst other issues facing the district.

As part of the government’s election pledge of 20,000 extra officers, South Yorkshire is expected to gain an extra 487 officers, and Dr Billings has committed resources for a further 220.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Alan Billings has set out his blueprint for delivering the future of policing in South Yorkshire,

His priorities in the plan include tackling violence against women and girls, domestic abuse, cyber crime, exploitation, drugs supply and demand, organised crime groups, violence reduction and road safety.

Child Sexual Exploitation

Dr Billings states in the plan that Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) remains a ‘specific area of focus for me, and one that is prioritised by SYP’.

“SYP has a focus on identifying those who may be vulnerable to abuse, and putting safeguards in place to prevent the vulnerable becoming victims, as well as targeting those who prey on vulnerable children.

“SYP devotes significant attention to the changing nature of CSE and has seen a substantial increase in Child Sexual Exploitation offences taking place online.

“I intend to continue my dialogue with CSE victims so that I can be assured they have confidence in policing and other criminal justice agencies.”

Dr Billings adds that he will continue to support ‘Sammy’s Law’, a campaign by Rotherham grooming survivor Sammy Woodhouse, to change the law, so that children who have been groomed or coerced into committing crimes will not be charged.

Tackling crime and anti-social behaviour

Dr Billings believes that ‘the loss of around 500 police officers in South Yorkshire contributed to an expansion of the drugs markets and associated criminality, including knife and gun crime’.

The plan states that funding for drugs intervention and treatment services will continue, and a pilot initiative for conditional cautions in Barnsley and Doncaster will look at out of court disposals those who commit lower level offences who are misusing drugs and alcohol.

“On the one hand there must be tough law enforcement, but on the other we need to take more preventive steps to keep people away from violence or to help them turn their lives round if they have been caught up in it,” adds the plan.

Rural and Wildlife Crime

Dr Billings states he has received complaints from every part of the county about the ‘growing concern’ of nuisance off-road and quad bikes.

He states that the off-road bike team will be retained, and has joined the National Rural Crime Network, in a bid to prevent ad reduce crime in rural areas.

Neighbourhood Crimes and Policing

Dr Billings says he wants SYP to focus on tackling crime and anti-social behaviour in neighbourhoods across the region.

He adds that these crimes – which range from burglary, vehicle crime and theft to hate crimes – cause ‘harm and anxiety’ within communities.

Neighbourhood Police Teams were reintorduced in 2016 in each district of South Yorkshire, and ‘use analytical techniques and research about what has worked elsewhere to take an evidence-based approach to resolving issues’.