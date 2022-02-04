At a meeting of the region’s police and crime panel today (February 4), members accepted the rise, which equates to an extra £10 per year for Band D properties, or 19p per week.

Just over 30 per cent of the force’s budget is expected to come from council tax, and the other 70 per cent comes from a ‘settlement’, or government funding.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dr Billings told the meeting: "I do recognise that people in South Yorkshire are struggling. The books do not balance at the moment, unless we use some reserves.

However, the PCC will have to use £2.3m of reserves in 2022/23 to balance the books.

Dr Billings told the meeting: “I do recognise that people in South Yorkshire are struggling.

“The books do not balance at the moment, unless we use some reserves.”

The core grant for South Yorkshire amounts to £233.8m, a cash increase of 5.8 per cent, which covers the current cost of the additional police officer uplift, national insurance increase, and contribution towards pay inflation.

South Yorkshire Police also have a number of ‘legacy costs’ to budget for, which is estimated to reach £121m by 2026/27, of which £18m will be paid by the force.

The legacy costs cover civil claims against SYP as a result of the Hillsborough football disaster, civil claims against SYP as a result of non-recent child sexual exploitation (CSE) in Rotherham, and the National Crime Agency’s on-going investigations into non-recent CSE.

“Those legacy costs of £5.4 million – there is some external funding coming in to offset all of that,” Dr Billings told the meeting.

“Even so, there will be a deficit of £200,000, which will have to come from reserves.

“If you look ahead over coming years, then there will be there will remain deficit over those years which will have to be funded from reserves unless the government is more generous in its grant.